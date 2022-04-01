Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,577. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,587,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

