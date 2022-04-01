Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.