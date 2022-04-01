Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

