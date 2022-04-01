Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 53.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.70. The company had a trading volume of 335,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

