Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.25.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.13 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

