Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $87.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

