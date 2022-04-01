Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.3 days.

SDXOF stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

