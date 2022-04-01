Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

