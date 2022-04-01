SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $322.37 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.