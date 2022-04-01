Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

