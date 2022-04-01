Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. 1,148,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,082,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.15.
About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.
