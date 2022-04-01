Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. 1,148,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,082,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.