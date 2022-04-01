South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 1,629,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

