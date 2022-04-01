South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for South Plains Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.