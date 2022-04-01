Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 305,916 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.18.

SOVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $17,438,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.