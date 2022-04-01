SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.