SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $111.02. 26,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,160. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41.

