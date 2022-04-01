Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 233,954 shares of company stock worth $2,622,050. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,422.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

