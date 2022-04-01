Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £131.20 ($171.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SPX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($178.02) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.64) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £124.02 ($162.46).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £125.80 ($164.79) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £122.93 and a 200-day moving average price of £144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.62. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($225.64).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total value of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

