Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $2,476,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

