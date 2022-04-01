Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $32.44. 1,275,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

