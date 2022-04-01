Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

SQNXF opened at $46.23 on Friday. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.22 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Square Enix will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

