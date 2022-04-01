Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
SQNXF opened at $46.23 on Friday. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
