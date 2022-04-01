SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

SSAAY opened at $3.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

