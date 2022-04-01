SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
SSAAY opened at $3.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.