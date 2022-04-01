SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.33.

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 350 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

