Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.01

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 62.80 ($0.82). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 103,485 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.83. The company has a market cap of £96.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Richard Thomson bought 7,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.70 ($6,537.46).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

