Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 598.17 ($7.84).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 620 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 610 ($7.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LON STAN traded up GBX 5.07 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 515.27 ($6.75). 5,430,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,821. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.07. The company has a market cap of £15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.44), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($91,001.31). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,965.06). Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 in the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

