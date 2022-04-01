Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $166.98 million and $38.71 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

