Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.20.

SWK opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

