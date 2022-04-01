State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

