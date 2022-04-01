State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

