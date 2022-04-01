State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of LYB opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.