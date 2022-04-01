State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,079,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $163,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LDI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

LDI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

