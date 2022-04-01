State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 10,534 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

