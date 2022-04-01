State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

