State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 245,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

