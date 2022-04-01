State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.21 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.