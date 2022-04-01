State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

