Stephen Balog Purchases 3,258 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.
TSE AAV opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
