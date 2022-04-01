Stephen Balog Purchases 3,258 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.

TSE AAV opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

