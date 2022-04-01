Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.83. 17,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

