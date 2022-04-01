stETH (STETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.23 or 0.07455314 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,280.92 or 0.99686656 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054798 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.