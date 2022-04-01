Stevens Capital Management LP Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

MTD opened at $1,373.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,413.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,481.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

