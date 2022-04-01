Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PH stock opened at $283.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $303.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.