Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Shares of PH stock opened at $283.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $303.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

