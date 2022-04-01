Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,416 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

