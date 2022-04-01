Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,132,000 after acquiring an additional 176,796 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,188,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

