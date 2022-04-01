Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,024 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

