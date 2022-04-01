Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $993,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.