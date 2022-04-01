Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

