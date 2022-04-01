Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.25

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

