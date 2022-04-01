Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $316,786.02

Stipend (SPD) traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Stipend has a total market cap of $316,786.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.03 or 0.99883657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00336290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,112,414 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.