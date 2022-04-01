StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ATGE opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,717.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

