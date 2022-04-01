StockNews.com Begins Coverage on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATAX. Zacks Investment Research cut America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

